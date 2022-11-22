Carlos Brito to Succeed Gary Lubner as CEO of Safelite Parent Belron

D’Ieteren Group announced the appointment of Carlos Brito as Chief Executive Officer at Belron Group.

Brito will join the company in January and take over as CEO in March 2023, following a handover period. Gary Lubner, who has been Belron CEO since 2000, will remain on the Board of Belron Group following the handover.

Belron is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 37 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands – including Carglass , Safelite and Autoglass. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of