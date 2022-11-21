Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchise Owners at Convention

Maaco concluded the celebration of its 50th anniversary at the 2022 Maaco Convention, held at the beautiful Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., with awards and recognition for outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence.

The 2022 Maaco Convention ran from November 15 – 18. Over the course of the four days. Franchise partners, valued vendors and members of the corporate support team were able to gather to mingle, learn from one another, and celebrate 50 years