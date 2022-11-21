Hertz Supports High Schools and Colleges Through Collision Repair Education Foundation

Hertz has repeatedly proven its dedication to high school and college collision repair schools and students through its generous support and sponsorship of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), contributing over $125,000 to the industry’s future in 2022.

“CREF is so grateful to Hertz for its ongoing commitment to the students pursuing a collision career and the educational facilities training them to enter the industry,” lauds CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode. “Their generosity is heartwarming and truly demonstrates how important it is to get involved with our industry’s future. On behalf of the CREF staff and Board, we sincerely thank