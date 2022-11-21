First Quarter 2022 Average Weekly Collision Repair Wages Up 8.6% in U.S. Compared to 2021

The number of collision repair establishments and overall employment continued to increase versus pandemic influenced 2020 and 2021.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages show continued growth across all three categories in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) quarterly estimates, average weekly wages for the first quarter were up significantly over the pandemic impacted first quarter of 2021, but down versus the previous quarter. First quarter average wages in 2021 had been down versus 2020, prior to