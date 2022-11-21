Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Shamrock Auto Body in St. Cloud, Fla.

Shamrock Auto Body, Inc. is a family owned and operated business, providing customers with exemplary auto body repair service from the same location since 2000

“We have been committed to delivering only the highest level of quality service, with the emphasis on customer satisfaction and know that Classic Collision is in line with the same mission” stated Mike Reilly, former owner of Shamrock Auto Body.

“We are eager to welcome the entire Shamrock Auto Body team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high level of