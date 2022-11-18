U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Over 13% in October Compared to Last Year

The increase in auto body repair prices is down from the all-time high in July but continues above the rate of inflation.

The most recent government figures on inflation through October show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is above the rate of general inflation for the 16th month in a row, but the rate of increase remains slightly below the historic highs earlier in the summer.

The rate of inflation for auto body repair, general inflation and auto insurance has been at levels not seen since the late 1970s and early 1980s, though the rate of