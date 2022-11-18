CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NOVUS Glass & ProColor Collision Held Second Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas

NOVUS Glass & ProColor Collision Held Second Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas

By Leave a Comment

NOVUS Glass and ProColor Collision held its second annual conference in Dallas, Texas from October 19-21, that brought together more than 200 participants. The three-day national conference, titled ’Full Speed Ahead’, put the spotlight on the critical issues currently facing the aftermarket industry. The event included high-powered speakers, technology experts, bestselling authors and top authorities from the industry, who explored the collaborative opportunities and relevant challenges impacting the automotive aftermarket industry.

Current industry issues such as evolving automotive technologies, scanning and calibration trends, achieving operational excellence, the reality of artificial intelligence (AI) and its future impact on the automotive industry

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey