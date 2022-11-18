NOVUS Glass & ProColor Collision Held Second Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas

NOVUS Glass and ProColor Collision held its second annual conference in Dallas, Texas from October 19-21, that brought together more than 200 participants. The three-day national conference, titled ’Full Speed Ahead’, put the spotlight on the critical issues currently facing the aftermarket industry. The event included high-powered speakers, technology experts, bestselling authors and top authorities from the industry, who explored the collaborative opportunities and relevant challenges impacting the automotive aftermarket industry.

Current industry issues such as evolving automotive technologies, scanning and calibration trends, achieving operational excellence, the reality of artificial intelligence (AI) and its future impact on the automotive industry