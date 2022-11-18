GM Expects North American EVs to be Profitable in 2025 as Capacity Tops 1 Million

At investor meeting, vehicle manufacturer updates 2022 financial guidance and provides performance indicators through 2025.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) expects its growing portfolio of electric vehicles will be solidly profitable in 2025 in North America as the company scales electric vehicle (EV) capacity in the region to more than 1 million units annually, ramps up its software revenue opportunities, generates significant greenhouse gas benefits and realizes the positive impacts of new clean energy tax credits, the company told investors today at a meeting in New York City.

“GM’s ability to grow EV sales is the payoff for many years