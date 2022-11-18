Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Georgia

Crash Champions, LLC announced that the organization has acquired Harold’s Auto Body Shop, a 21,000-square-foot collision repair center located at 5500 McCall Road in Rincon, Ga.

This acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic growth across Georgia, as the organization now serves customers at 12 locations across the state. Nationwide, the company operates more than 580 high-quality collision repair centers across 35 states, all providing customers with superior service and a written lifetime warranty.

“The highly-trained and experienced technicians and repair center staff at Harold’s have developed a reputation for quality craftsmanship and service, making them ideal additions to Crash Champions’ growing