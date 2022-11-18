1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Inglewood, California

1Collision announced the addition of Exotic Auto Body, located in Inglewood, Calif. to its network. Opened eight years ago, Exotic Auto Body joined 1Collision after learning about the company’s focus and affiliated locations.

“We feel like the 1Collision staff have the same ethics and goals as we do,” said Gary Naymon from Exotic Auto Body. “They want to help independent shops grow and expand while making sure customers are getting their repairs done correctly.”

“We welcome Gary Naymon and the team at Exotic Auto Body to 1Collision,” said John Keller, 1Collision’s director of business operations. “We look forward to supporting