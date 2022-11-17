New Hampshire Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Collision Repair Shop in Assignment of Benefits Dispute with State Farm

Majority opinion says policy language restricting an insured’s ability to assign the benefits of their claim to a collision repair facility is ambiguous, overturning a lower court ruling to dismiss the case.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a lower court ruling that in favor of State Farm to dismiss a breach of contract lawsuit brought by a collision repair shop that had an assignment of benefits (AOB) to a claim that the insurer argued was prohibited by anti-assignment language in its insurance policy. The Supreme Court opinion sends the case back to the lower court for further
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.