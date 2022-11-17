Ford Partners with CerebrumX on Connected Vehicle Data to Support Usage-Based Insurance in North America

CollisionWeek

CerebrumX Lab Inc., an AI-driven automotive data services & management platform, announced it will incorporate Ford connected vehicle data to support its data-driven usage-based insurance (UBI) as-a-Service model for Insurers. This model offers a quicker and more cost-effective implementation of UBI programs by using embedded telematics for eligible Ford and Lincoln connected vehicles.

Ford logoUsage-based insurance (UBI) programs using embedded connected vehicle systems, with the consent of the customer, provide more accurate and reliable driving data, empowering insurers to reward safe driver behavior with opportunities for reduced personalized premiums. For customers that opt-in, CerebrumX’s Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) collects and

