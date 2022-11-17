Crash Champions Acquires Dealership Collision Repair Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Crash Champions, LLC announced it expanded its footprint in the Kansas City metropolitan area, through the acquisition of Molle Toyota’s collision repair center. As part of the deal, Molle Toyota will maintain full independent ownership and operations of its automotive dealership, while Crash Champions will acquire and assume operations of the collision repair center effective immediately.

“This repair center has earned a loyal customer base thanks to its commitment to employing certified technicians that utilize state-of-the-art tools and deliver best-in-class repairs,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “These are the same ingredients that Crash Champions utilizes in