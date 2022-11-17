Copart Reports First Quarter Revenue Up Over 10%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) reported revenue of $893.4 million for its fiscal first quarter ended October 31, an increase in revenue of $83.2 million, or 10.3%, from the same period last year. Gross profit $369.5 million, down $15.5 million, or 4.0%, and net income was $245.8 million, a decrease of $14.5 million, or 5.6%, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.51 compared to $0.54 last year, a decrease of 5.6%.

On September 28th, 2022, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, came ashore in Florida, with sustained winds of 150 mph, the