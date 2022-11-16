Driven Glass Announces Staff Appointments

U.S. auto glass services welcome Mark Turner, Jackie Landry, Teresa Melnikow and Devin Johnson to team.

Driven Glass, home to a portfolio of brands including Jack Morris Auto Glass, Auto Glass Now, and All Star Glass, announced three new leadership appointments. Mark Turner, vice president of operational excellence, Jackie Landry, vice president of sales, Teresa Melnikow, senior marketing manager, and Devin Johnson, director of commercial growth and strategy have joined Driven Brands to support the company’s burgeoning glass segment.

Mark Turner, vice president of operational excellence will focus on building processes and an integrated training program to support the business.