Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Spokane

Company now has 21 locations across Washington State.

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash.

DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers, located at 3001 E. Palouse Highway and 2607 S. Hayford Road. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bob McConkey and his team to Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “DAA offers the finest quality collision repair