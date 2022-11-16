Carwise.com Adds Collision Repair Shop Certification Filters

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that users of its Carwise.com consumer-facing collision repair services website can now view repair facilities with industry or OEM certification credentials, making it easy for consumers to identify repair facilities with specialized experience. Carwise.com features more than 23,000 repair facilities and hosts more than five million unique visitors annually.

“Carwise.com is designed to help collision repairers be discovered by consumers looking for their services,” said Mark Fincher, Vice President, Automotive Services Group, CCC. “This new capability gives repairers a way to market their earned expertise to consumers who may wish to find a shop that specializes in their vehicle type, meeting the standards of industry bodies and the automakers themselves.”

Carwise.com hosts more than 5 million unique visitors annually who use the site to read reviews from verified customers, find local body shops with whom they can make appointments for estimates and repairs, and submit requests for digital estimates based on photos. Now, site visitors can filter their repair services search using 27 different OEM certification programs as well as shops who have earned the I-CAR certification.

“The process for repairers to join the Honda & Acura Certified Collision Program is a rigorous one,” said Dane Rounkles, Collision Marketing Manager, American Honda Motor Company. “Having a certification filter added to Carwise.com will help consumers easily see a list of Honda Certified Shops in their area and we hope that creates value to shops who have taken the steps to participate in our program.”

“The safety of collision repair consumers and passengers in their vehicles is our number one priority at I-CAR,” said Nick Notte, I-CAR’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The more education we can provide them when choosing the right repairer for the job, the better. Gold Class shops have proven high performance and customer satisfaction based on previous research. We’re excited that Carwise provides yet another opportunity for shops that have invested in certification to get more visibility in their respective markets.”