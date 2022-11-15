Study Shows Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking Reduce Front-to-Rear Crashes By 50%

Largest study by government-vehicle manufacturer partnership details how combination of technologies lowers real-world crash rates. Partnership welcomes Ford.

The Partnership for Analytics Research in Traffic Safety (PARTS) released results of the largest government-automaker study to date about the real-world effectiveness of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger vehicles.

The study shows that vehicles equipped with forward collision warning (FCW) and automatic emergency braking (AEB) reduced front-to-rear crashes by about half. In addition, AEB continues to perform well in all conditions, even when roadway, weather, and lighting conditions are not ideal. The study also shows that vehicles equipped with active