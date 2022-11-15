Solera Launches XpertEstimate to Deliver Virtual Auto Physical Damage Estimates

Full-service solution provides virtual desk appraisal with experienced staff and consumer self-service capabilities.

Solera today launched a full-service, virtual auto estimating solution to deliver on customer expectations for fast and accurate self-service solutions to simplify the claims process.

XpertEstimate brings together Solera’s technology and an experienced auto physical damage staff to process estimates quickly, improving customer service and increasing the accuracy for auto damage estimates. This turn-key solution is highly scalable and built to meet insurers’ needs. Higher staff turnover rates and rising expense ratios are prompting insurers to seek partners to assist with overflow auto claims volume and produce accurate estimates that help customers get back on the road faster.

Commented Bill Brower, VP Industry Relations, Solera: “The XpertEstimate team has tailored this convenient service to offer a no-code option, allowing insurers to immediately assign new claims for estimates. Our highly skilled auto physical damage staff is equipped to accurately determine repair costs from years of experience in estimating damages and evaluating subrogation claims. Coupling this virtual review experience with industry-leading Qapter AI estimating software is the perfect combination to deliver fast and accurate auto repair estimates for a low fee.”

XpertEstimate meets the needs of insurers and customers with key features, including:

Immediate access: Start sending assignments quickly with no or low-code connections

Expert appraisal staff: XpertEstimate’s seasoned auto physical damage staff come with an average of 20 years of experience including assessing reimbursable subrogation damage amounts

PartsNetwork: Solera’s PartsNetwork provides real-time intelligent parts sourcing and procurement, improving repair accuracy, affordability and delivery times by selecting alternative parts in accordance with insurer requirements

Automated estimates: Qapter Intelligent Estimating uses sub-second image processing and cutting-edge AI to detect damage, recommend repairs, and quickly produce an accurate preliminary estimate

As insurance customers increasingly expect convenient self-service options, XpertEstimate allows them to kickstart their claim with an easy-to-use text link to Guided Image Capture, which helps users take quality photos of the damage. Qapter Intelligent Estimating uses these photos and leverages machine learning and a proprietary Repair Science™ algorithm to create a preliminary estimate. XpertEstimate appraisers then review and finalize the estimate while handling all supplements, leading to a significant increase in estimating production.