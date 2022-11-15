asTech Added as Preferred Diagnostic Provider in Allstate Good Hands Repair Network

Repairify today announced that Allstate has added asTech as a preferred diagnostic scanning provider for collision centers participating in its Good Hands Repair Network (GHRN).

The partnership provides participating GHRN shops with preferred pricing for asTech devices and its menu of market-leading diagnostic services and capabilities. These include remote OEM and OEM compatible diagnostic scanning, as well as remote ADAS calibration and programming.

“We applaud Allstate for their commitment to driver safety and to helping their partner collision centers quickly restore the lives of those who have been involved in an automobile accident,” said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Holdings,