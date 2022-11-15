CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ancora Opposes IAA Sale to Ritchie Bros.

Ancora Opposes IAA Sale to Ritchie Bros.

By Leave a Comment

Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, that owns approximately 4% of the outstanding shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) yesterday released a letter to the IAA Board of Directors stating it opposes the proposed sale to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSE: RBA) that was announced last week.

“We have had long-standing concerns regarding IAA’s capital allocation, governance, operations and performance. That is why we previously called on the Board to either replace Chief Executive Officer John Kett or proceed with a formal sale process to maximize value for shareholders. Unfortunately, the Board appears to have ignored both requests prior to entering

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey