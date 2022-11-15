Ancora Opposes IAA Sale to Ritchie Bros.

Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, that owns approximately 4% of the outstanding shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) yesterday released a letter to the IAA Board of Directors stating it opposes the proposed sale to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSE: RBA) that was announced last week.

“We have had long-standing concerns regarding IAA’s capital allocation, governance, operations and performance. That is why we previously called on the Board to either replace Chief Executive Officer John Kett or proceed with a formal sale process to maximize value for shareholders. Unfortunately, the Board appears to have ignored both requests prior to entering