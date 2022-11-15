1Collision Adds First Collision Repair Center to Network in San Diego Market

1Collision announced the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, Calif. The independent family-owned business has provided collision repair and vehicle restorations in North County, San Diego, for more than 15 years.

“We joined 1Collision because of its reputation in the collision repair industry,” said Denisse Barragan, the owner-operator of J&R Auto Body and Paint. “We listened to other repair shops who are already part of the network and they had nothing but great things to say about 1Collision.”

John Hollingsworth, 1Collision’s director of new location development, met Barragan at an industry event in Dallas, Texas, and learned