CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mike Kaufmann Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

Mike Kaufmann Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced that Mike Kaufmann, from the Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group, became the newest inductee into the association’s Hall of Fame.

Mike Kaufmann was inducted into the AASP/NJ Hall of Fame.

Kaufmann has devoted his career to automotive parts distribution and is well-known throughout the Garden State for his work.

Upon presenting him with the honor at its Annual Meeting, AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder recalled meeting Kaufmann 30 years ago when the future Hall of Fame inductee worked as parts manager at a dealership. Right away, he knew Kaufmann was a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey