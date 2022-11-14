Mike Kaufmann Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced that Mike Kaufmann, from the Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group, became the newest inductee into the association’s Hall of Fame.

Kaufmann has devoted his career to automotive parts distribution and is well-known throughout the Garden State for his work.

Upon presenting him with the honor at its Annual Meeting, AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder recalled meeting Kaufmann 30 years ago when the future Hall of Fame inductee worked as parts manager at a dealership. Right away, he knew Kaufmann was a