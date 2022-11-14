Copart Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its inaugural report on its ongoing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.
“From our inception, Copart has always been committed to principles of environmental stewardship, employee diversity and good governance,” said co-CEO Jeff Liaw. “We’re pleased to release our first report with substantial information about our efforts.”
Copart’s Fiscal Year 2022 ESG Report, Leading with Sustainable Growth, highlights Copart’s contributions, including:
- Playing a critical role in the circular economy by enabling the re-use and recycling of automotive vehicles and their parts
- Fielding a leadership team and workforce that reflects the communities we serve
- Providing critical
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.