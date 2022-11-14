Copart Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its inaugural report on its ongoing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

“From our inception, Copart has always been committed to principles of environmental stewardship, employee diversity and good governance,” said co-CEO Jeff Liaw. “We’re pleased to release our first report with substantial information about our efforts.”

Copart’s Fiscal Year 2022 ESG Report, Leading with Sustainable Growth, highlights Copart’s contributions, including: