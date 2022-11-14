CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Copart Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Copart Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

By Leave a Comment

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its inaugural report on its ongoing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

copart logo“From our inception, Copart has always been committed to principles of environmental stewardship, employee diversity and good governance,” said co-CEO Jeff Liaw. “We’re pleased to release our first report with substantial information about our efforts.”

Copart’s Fiscal Year 2022 ESG Report, Leading with Sustainable Growth, highlights Copart’s contributions, including:

  • Playing a critical role in the circular economy by enabling the re-use and recycling of automotive vehicles and their parts
  • Fielding a leadership team and workforce that reflects the communities we serve
  • Providing critical
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey