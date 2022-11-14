Caliber Partners with TechForce Foundation and Learning Undefeated to Reach Future Collision Repair Technician Leaders

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is highlighting its Technician Apprentice Program (TAP) and partnering with two national nonprofits, TechForce Foundation and Learning Undefeated, dedicated to workforce development in the technician field and creation of unique STEM experiences for students from under-resourced communities.

STEM Education is an educational approach that focuses on one or more of the four disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and math. This collaboration features a pilot program that provides hands-on experiences, introducing high school students in Maryland and Texas to Caliber, TAP, and career possibilities where students