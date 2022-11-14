CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Caliber Partners with TechForce Foundation and Learning Undefeated to Reach Future Collision Repair Technician Leaders

Caliber Partners with TechForce Foundation and Learning Undefeated to Reach Future Collision Repair Technician Leaders

By Leave a Comment

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is highlighting its Technician Apprentice Program (TAP) and partnering with two national nonprofits, TechForce Foundation and Learning Undefeated, dedicated to workforce development in the technician field and creation of unique STEM experiences for students from under-resourced communities.

STEM Education is an educational approach that focuses on one or more of the four disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and math. This collaboration features a pilot program that provides hands-on experiences, introducing high school students in Maryland and Texas to Caliber, TAP, and career possibilities where students

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey