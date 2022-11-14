CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Allstate Receives Private Passenger Auto Physical Damage Rate Increase in California

Allstate Receives Private Passenger Auto Physical Damage Rate Increase in California

By Leave a Comment

The increase is the first for Allstate in nearly five years and first for the industry in more than two years since the start of the pandemic.

On October 30, the California Department of Insurance (CDI) approved Allstate’s request for a 6.9% increase in its personal auto liability and physical damage rates. The CDI has been holding off on approvals for rate increases for auto insurance, with Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara saying last year that insurers overcharged consumers during the pandemic when driving declined.

As recently as September, the CDI was saying that the lack of recent rate increases was

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey