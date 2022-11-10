CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Progressive Celebrates 10 Years of the Keys to Progress Program

Progressive Celebrates 10 Years of the Keys to Progress Program

By Leave a Comment

Over 900 vehicles donated through program to military families.

Progressive Insurance announced its 10th annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway taking place today. Ahead of Veterans Day, 100 veterans and military-related organizations across the country will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them and the veterans they serve get back on the road and move forward in life.

Progressive Keys to ProgressProgressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise’s U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. The vehicles, with six

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey