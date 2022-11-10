Progressive Celebrates 10 Years of the Keys to Progress Program

Over 900 vehicles donated through program to military families.

Progressive Insurance announced its 10th annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway taking place today. Ahead of Veterans Day, 100 veterans and military-related organizations across the country will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them and the veterans they serve get back on the road and move forward in life.

Progressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise’s U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. The vehicles, with six