National Auto Body Council Announces New Board Members and Executive Committee

At its Annual Meeting last week in Las Vegas, the National Auto Body Council (NABC) held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to its Board.

Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years.

Newly elected board members include:

Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ

Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Entegral

Roy Schnepper, President, Butler’s Collision

The re-elected