CREF Cup 2022 at TopGolf Schaumburg November 17

Companies participating will have the opportunity to meet 1,000 Chicagoland transportation students at March career fair.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will host a night of golf and networking at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at TopGolf in Schaumburg, Ill. to support high school and college collision programs and students around the country while competing against local automotive industry professionals for bragging rights and the inaugural CREF Cup trophy.

Companies participating at the TopGolf event also receive a table at the 2023 Chicagoland High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair, scheduled for Friday, March 3 in conjunction with the AutoRama/World of Wheels Student Day Event, which will bring together over 1,000 collision and auto service students from the Chicago and North Indiana markets.

“CREF invites Chicago area professionals to come out for a fun-filled evening as we raise additional funds, support and awareness for high school and college collision school programs and students,” CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode says. “Engage in a little friendly competition, network with other industry professionals and support a worthy cause while engaging in a round of golf. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Companies can purchase a bay ($2,000), which includes six golfers at the TopGolf Schaumburg event, unlimited food and drinks, sponsor recognition and the chance to compete for the 2022 CREF Cup trophy, as well as the complimentary table (valued at $1,500) at the 2023 Chicagoland High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair.

Email info@ed-foundation.org with any questions or to register for the event. The event is nearly sold out, so companies are encouraged to register as soon as possible before you miss this unique opportunity.

Participating companies currently include asTech, Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois (AASPI), BASF, Caliber Collision, CARSTAR, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Collision Equipment Experts, Copart, Elitek Vehicle Services, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, FinishMaster, Gerber Collision & Glass, Hertz, Insurance Auto Auctions, Kent Automotive, Patrick Dealer Group and the Resnick Auto Group.