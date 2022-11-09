Winners of the WorldSkills Car Painting Competition 2022 Special Edition in Denmark Announced

Winners of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition for Car Painting raised the bar in skill and sustainable practices. The event was held October 18-22 at College 360, the largest general and vocational educational institution in Silkeborg, Denmark.

Thirteen of the world’s best painters competed during four intensive days, with each completing specific tasks.

“We were very proud to have the most skilled young car painters in the world here with us in Silkeborg and having witnessed their spirit and sheer determination has set an example for