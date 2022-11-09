National Auto Body Council Bringing Back NABC Day in Palm Springs January 17

The National Auto Body Council will return to Palm Springs to kick off its yearly fundraising efforts with the annual “NABC Day” for the collision repair industry featuring the annual NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Hertz, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation and the industry reception – all held on Tuesday, January 17, at Tahquitz Creek Golf Club in Palm Springs, Calif.

More information and registration for NABC Day is available online.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, and NABC Drive Out Distraction programs that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

NABC also announced the schedule of NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraisers for 2023, including:

NABC Palm Springs Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser — January 17, 2023

Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort, Palm Springs, CRegistration is open here:

NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser — April 4, 2023

Texas Star Golf Course, Dallas, TX

NABC Gateway Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser – September 11, 2023

Boone Valley Golf Club, St. Louis, MO

For 2023, NABC is making it easier and more affordable to sponsor all three NABC Pars for Cars golf fundraisers. Discounts of 10 percent are available for full-season sponsorship of all sponsor opportunities.