Doug Brown Elected Chairman of Automotive Lift Institute

Gary Wainwright elected Associate Class representative to ALI Board of Directors.
Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana) was elected chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors, and Gary Wainwright of Weco Inc (Bradford, Arkansas) joined the board as Associate Class representative at the lift safety organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on Oct. 31.
The ALI Board of Directors includes representatives of vehicle lift manufacturer members, as well as a representative elected by the ALI Associate Class. ALI Associate Class membership is available
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.