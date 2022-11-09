CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in West Texas Market

Crash Champions, LLC announced the organization has officially expanded to the West Texas market through the acquisition of Collision King, a leading multi-shop operator (MSO) in Lubbock, Texas.

Crash Champions logoCollision King serves customers at three Lubbock repair centers including:

  • Lubbock Downtown
  • Lubbock South
  • Lubbock Southwest

The strategic expansion to the West Texas market grows Crash Champions’ Texas footprint to 99 locations, complementing a nationwide network of more than 575 repair centers in 35 states.

“Collision King will make a terrific addition to our growing Texas footprint, and I am excited to welcome them to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert,

