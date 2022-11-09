Boyd Group Reports Sales Up Over 27% in Third Quarter Compared to Last Year

Same store sales were up almost 22% during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced sales increased by 27.6% to $625.7 million in the third quarter ended September 30 from $490.2 million in the same period of 2021. Same-store sales increased 21.9% during the quarter. The third quarter of 2022 had the same number of selling and production days when compared to the same period of 2021. Sales were modestly impacted by Hurricane Ian, with an estimated negative impact of $2.1 million during the third quarter.

Gross Profit increased by 30.9% to $282.3 million or 45.1% of sales from