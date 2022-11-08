West Edge Partners Acquires Dakotaland Autoglass

West Edge Partners (WEP), a lower middle market private equity firm, announced the acquisition of Dakotaland Autoglass (DAG), a regional distributor and service provider to the aftermarket automotive replacement glass and paint, body & equipment (PBE) industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DAG, headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., distributes aftermarket automotive glass and PBE in the Midwest and self performs glass repair and installation in select markets. The company has 12 locations across the Midwest and has long-term relationships with the largest suppliers in the industry. WEP will partner with DAG management, led by Stan Biondi who has