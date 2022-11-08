Nine Las Vegas Veterans, Military Members and Families Receive NABC Recycled Rides

The National Auto Body Council made a big splash, raindrops and high winds included, during their 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration at this year’s SEMA Show on the SEMA Reveal main stage outside the Las Vegas Convention Center. The celebration showcased NABC annual awards, the Hall of Eagles recipients and the NABC Recycled Rides presentation to nine deserving Las Vegas families.

The 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration was held Wednesday, November 2, 2022, right in front of the world’s largest automotive aftermarket event. More than 300 NABC members, guests and colleagues joined in the celebration. Alan Taylor of “The Drive” radio network was the emcee for the event.

“What an incredible day to reconnect with our collision repair industry colleagues and auto enthusiasts and celebrate the industry’s return to SEMA,” said Clint Marlow, director – claims innovation and customer experience for Allstate, and immediate past chair of the NABC. “It was an honor to recognize several milestones for our organization and our industry, and then to see the amazing impact of the presentation of nine vehicles to Las Vegas families, military members and veterans in need. Thank you to everyone who joined us for the event.”

Recognition of NABC F.R.E.E. 5,000th First Responder

The event kicked off with the recognition of a special milestone in the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication program, which recently saw its 5,000th first responder participate in an education event. Kyle Medeiros, chair of the NABC F.R.E.E. committee, and George Avery, NABC F.R.E.E. program manager, joined Faulkner Collision and collision center manager April Lausch, and Nationwide Insurance associate vice-presidents Scott Dunfee, and Scott Sherry, who donated 10 vehicles, to recognize Jamie Keenhold, an EMT and first responder with the Bath Firefighters and Ambulance Corp.

Hall of Eagles for 2021 and 2022 Inducted

The next milestone was the recognition of the industry leaders who comprise the Hall of Eagles, the collision industry’s Hall of Fame, which honors exceptional individuals whose long-term efforts have reached beyond their jobs and self-interest to make significant contributions towards the betterment of the industry. The 2021 and 2022 Hall of Eagles inductees are Dan Risley, Petra Schroeder, Doug Webb, Tim Adelmann and Frank Terlep.

NABC Awards Announced

NABC then presented its annual awards — the NABC Changing and Saving Lives award and the NABC President’s Award. The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of Changing and Saving Lives Every Day, far beyond their role in the industry. Michael Quinn was selected as the recipient, and his daughter Emily accepted on his behalf.

The NABC President’s Award, which formally recognizes companies for their leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry, is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the National Auto Body Council through donation of their time and resources. Enterprise Rent-a-Car was voted as the recipient, and Scott Sampley, VP, Replacement and Leisure Division for Enterprise, accepted on behalf of the organization.

NABC Recycled Rides Presented to Nine Recipients

Then, attention turned to the NABC Recycled Rides presentation, featuring vehicle donors GEICO, Farmers Insurance, Travelers, Allstate, Enterprise, Nationwide and Hertz, and collision repair partners Caliber Collision, Fix Auto USA, Crash Champions/Service King, Chapman Collision, Classic Collision, Faulkner Collision and Gerber Collision.

The recipients included:

Alex Ramirez, U.S. Navy veteran, nominated by Forgotten Not Gone, received a car donated by GEICO and repaired by Caliber Collision.

John Bush, U.S. Army veteran, selected by U.S. Vets, received a vehicle donated by GEICO and repaired by Service King/Crash Champions.

Grant Smith, U.S. Army veteran, nominated by Welcome Home Troops, received a vehicle also donated by GEICO and repaired by Service King/Crash Champions.

Porsche Harris, single mother with three children, selected by Family Promise of Las Vegas, received a vehicle donated by Travelers and repaired by Fix Auto USA.

Victoria Earwin, single mother with two children, selected by Family Promise of Las Vegas, received a vehicle donated by Enterprise and prepared for presentation by Chapman Collision.

Ofelia Valencia Chavez, U.S. Army National Guard active duty, selected by Las Vegas Vet Center, receive a vehicle donated by Farmers and repaired by Classic Collision.

Angelique Corrente, minister and caregiver for her nephew, nominated by Lake Mead Christian Ministries, received a vehicle donated by Nationwide and repaired by Faulkner Collision.

Tony Carriedo, single father of one, nominated by Family Promise of Las Vegas, received a vehicle donated by Hertz and repaired by Chapman Collision.

Katherine Hall, single mother of two, selected by Family Promise of Las Vegas, received a vehicle donated by Allstate and repaired by Gerber Collision and Glass.

“This is an incredible gift that means everything to me and my family,” said recipient Victoria Earwin. “I’m incredibly blessed to find Family Promise and then be nominated for this program. Now, I can get my family to school, get to work and pursue my dream of opening a small business.”

When each recipient opened their trunk they found a car care kit donated by Meguiar’s, and those with young children received car seats donated by Enterprise partner Longhouse Solutions.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.