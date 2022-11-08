Lee’s Garage Named New Jersey Automotive/Stan Wilson Body Shop of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) presented the New Jersey Automotive/Stan Wilson Body Shop of the Year award to Paul Sgro of Lee’s Garage in West Long Branch, during the association’s recent Annual Meeting.

“This award was known solely as the New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year award before Stan passed,” AASP/NJ Past President Jeff McDowell (Leslie’s Auto Body; Fords) noted as he presented the award to Sgro, remembering his late friend as