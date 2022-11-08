I-CAR Receives Awards for New EV and ADAS Hands-On Training

A panel of international media judges has awarded I-CAR, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair, a prestigious SEMA Global Media Award in recognition of its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Hands-On Skills Development course.
Introduced earlier this summer, the 5-Day EV Hands-On Skills Development course serves as the capstone to eight (8) prerequisite EV courses for collision repair professionals, and is taught by I-CAR’s growing
