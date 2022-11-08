AutoCanada Acquires Two Luxury Collision Repair Centers in Scarborough, Ontario

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ), the multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced today that it has acquired two luxury collision repair centers, Excellence Auto Collision Silver Star and Excellence Auto Collision Midwest, both located in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Excellence Auto is one of the premiere collision repair operators across all of Canada. The business has provided collision repair services to Scarborough and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for over 30 years and operates out of more than 60,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities between the two locations. The collision centers maintain certifications with Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mini, Lucid, VinFast