Longtime Pennsylvania Collision Repair Shop Owner Franny Monaghan Passes Away

Francis X. “Franny” Monaghan, who owned and operated Monaghan’s Collision Service in Abington and Willow Grove, Pa. passed away November 1 at the age of 79. Franny was active in the Delaware Valley Collision Specialists association for many years and active at the state and national level. He was a frequent participant for many years in the Collision Industry Conference.
Franny was born in
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.