CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Longtime Pennsylvania Collision Repair Shop Owner Franny Monaghan Passes Away

Longtime Pennsylvania Collision Repair Shop Owner Franny Monaghan Passes Away

By Leave a Comment

Francis X. “Franny” Monaghan, who owned and operated Monaghan’s Collision Service in Abington and Willow Grove, Pa.  passed away November 1 at the age of 79. Franny was active in the Delaware Valley Collision Specialists association for many years and active at the state and national level. He was a frequent participant for many years in the Collision Industry Conference.

Franny Monaghan, longtime owner of Monaghan’s Collision Service, passed away November 1. Franny was active in with local, state and national collision repair associations and a frequent participant at the Collision Industry Conference for many years.

Franny was born in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey