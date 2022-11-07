Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces 69 Schools Receive $436,000 in Benchmark Grants Funded by Industry

Thanks to the generosity of a multitude of industry partners, both small and large, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that 69 collision schools will receive $436,000 in Benchmark Grant funding to financially support their efforts to educate the collision industry’s future workforce and making a difference in the lives of the students training in those programs.

“Congratulations to the CREF Benchmark grant recipient schools and thank you to our industry partners for their continued support,” says CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode. “I would also like to specifically recognize the instructors who applied for the grants as it shows