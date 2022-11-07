Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Centers in North Carolina and Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced two new closings Friday, including the acquisition of Smitty’s Collision in Mooresville, N.C. and a CARSTAR Franchise in Houston, Texas.

Smitty’s Collision opened their doors 20 years ago with a commitment to bring quality repairs to the Mooresville area. “We used the most up to date technology to return vehicles to pre-collision condition with a staff that had over 100 years of experience in the collision repair industry, and excited to be a part of the Classic growth in North Carolina,” stated Kenny Barber, former owner of Smitty’s Collision.

