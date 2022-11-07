AkzoNobel Named Global Refinish Partner for Electric Vehicle Manufacturer BYD

AkzoNobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) announced has become the global refinish partner for new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD Auto Sales Company Ltd., the world’s leading seller of electric vehicles.

The company has been a recommended supplier of vehicle refinish products and services to BYD in China since 2017. The new deal means that agreement will continue, while extending the partnership to serve BYD’s body shops and approved repairer networks worldwide.

Originally a battery maker, BYD now has more than 1,180,000 new energy vehicles in operation, having been ranked first in China’s electric vehicle sales for six consecutive years from 2014 to 2019.

“We’re delighted to broaden our partnership with BYD globally and together push ahead with our shared ambition of reducing carbon emissions,” says Patrick Bourguignon, Director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “Making transport more sustainable is a major driving force behind our innovation and BYD will benefit from a host of digital tools and cutting-edge services, as well as our class-leading vehicle refinish systems.”

One of these tools will include the recently launched CO2eRepairCalculator, designed to measure, manage and reduce carbon emissions. It’s part of a new initiative which aims to encourage bodyshops to become more sustainable.

Other digital solutions being provided include MIXIT, AkzoNobel’s digital color identification and retrieval application. Meanwhile, the company’s Wanda brand will continue to be supplied in China, with plans to supply Sikkens and Lesonal globally.

Adds Bourguignon, “We look forward to supporting BYD with its pioneering work in the eMobility space, while underlining our own commitment to halving our carbon emissions across the full value chain by 2030.”