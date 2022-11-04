United Auto Selects Solera Qapter Solution

The United Automobile Insurance Company is championing a digital-first approach for its customers using Qapter Intelligent Estimating with Visual Intelligence, an AI-powered solution from Solera.

By utilizing Qapter, United Auto reports that customers are seeing reduced wait times while appraisers have significantly improved their production.

“As customers increasingly seek a self-service digital option for their claims journey, United Auto has been quick to adapt by implementing Qapter Intelligent Estimating in its workflow,” said Solera VP and Head of U.S. Claims Sales Daniel Barrington. “We’re pleased to see our solution deliver on its promise of accelerating estimates while freeing up insurers to focus on more complicated cases.”

“Our team is able to process more estimates every day thanks to Solera,” said Denis Sharshunskiy, National Appraisal Manager at United Auto. “Qapter Intelligent Estimating is not only easy to use for our customers, but its speed and accuracy has transformed the way we process virtual claims.”

After an accident occurs, the policyholder submits their own pictures through Qapter’s Guided Image Capture process, helping the user take the best quality photos with patented vehicle masks.

Using these photos and a global vehicle repair database with more than 100 million images, Qapter’s Visual Intelligence combines machine learning, Solera’s proprietary Repair Science algorithm, and A2E, Solera’s Automated Appraisal Engine, to generate a preliminary estimate within three minutes.

Qapter’s “Inside-Out” methodology builds the estimate starting from the car’s innermost damaged parts and automatically factors in manufacturer-recommended labor operations while eliminating duplicate operations, increasing accuracy.

As a result of Qapter’s performance, Solera and United Auto are furthering the partnership with an API integration to their insured self-service FNOL portal that will lead to even better customer experience and reduction in cycle time.

Data shows insurance companies should start embracing more digital solutions to streamline the claims workflow. According to Solera’s Innovation Index, 79% of tech savvy consumers would trust an automotive claim powered entirely by AI. A third of those surveyed have completed a motor claim without speaking to a human agent, and more than half have taken images of their vehicle to upload them onto their insurer’s platform.

“AI is quickly becoming the benchmark for an optimized claims journey,” Barrington said. “Insurance providers who embrace these changes now can get ahead of the curve with Solera’s next-gen technologies and benefit from faster decision making, more staff productivity, and improved business resilience.”