Uni-Select Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Highlights and Financial Results

FinishMaster U.S. segment reported sales of $189.1 million, with organic growth of 8.1%.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported Consolidated sales of $452.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, up $26.6 million or 6.2% from last year. The results were up 11.6% when the impact of the unfavorable fluctuation of the British pound and the Canadian dollar against the US dollar are removed. Organic growth was 9.8% with all three segments reporting positive organic growth.

“We are pleased by our third quarter results which reflect the ongoing efforts of our teams to deliver impactful operational improvements to drive our