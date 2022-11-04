CCC Reports Third Quarter Revenue Increased 13% from 2021

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) today announced total revenue was $198.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 that ended September 30, an increase of 13% from $176.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

“CCC delivered strong third quarter results, highlighted by 13% revenue growth and 39% adjusted EBITDA margin. Our solid performance is a byproduct of CCC’s unique platform that combines an efficient technology framework, close customer relationships, and a multi-sided network benefitting all parties,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“Our efficient financial model enables continuous investment in innovation and we have a long