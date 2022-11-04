I-CAR Announces Annual Award Recipients

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the 2021 recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona I-CAR Awards that recognize one individual and one collision repair shop for advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry. The Awards were presented at SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas.

The Jeff Silver Memorial Award, honoring an I-CAR Platinum individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, takes on special meaning this year as a memorial to the beloved industry leader. Silver, who served as CEO of I-CAR from 1985-1996, had a deep passion for training