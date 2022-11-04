Allianz Says Increased Part Repairs, Recycled Parts Use Would Significantly Lower Collision Repair Industry CO2 Emission in Europe

Company also forms partnerships to help repairers source recycled parts. Seeks to create sustainable repair facility certification program.

Sustainable car insurance was the focus of the 10th Allianz Motor Day on October 19. Discussions at the international event hosted by global insurer Allianz centered on electric mobility as a key lever for decarbonization, as well as green claims management to reduce CO2 emissions.

According to the company, if the collision repair industry in Europe increased the amount of parts repaired versus replaced by 2 percentage points, the industry would reduce its CO2 emissions by 30,000 tons

“In car insurance, we