Repairify Launches Technical Training Institute, Sublet Repair Marketplace

Provider of diagnostic, programming and calibration services plans first Center of Excellence in Dallas, Texas. Also announces sublet repair marketplace.

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, and provider of diagnostics, remote scanning and programming, automotive intelligence and calibration services, announced plans yesterday at SEMA to launch the Repairify Institute, a comprehensive technical training program for automotive professionals designed to ensure service readiness, next year.

According to the company the Repairify Institute is the automotive service industry’s first education organization to utilize a revolutionary course development process called adaptive learning, which focuses on understanding each individual’s knowledge level