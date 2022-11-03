Hertrich Dealerships Acquires Porter Nissan, Porter Infiniti and Porter Auto Body West in Delaware

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships announced the acquisition of Porter Nissan, Porter Infiniti and Porter Auto Body West in Newark, Delaware.

“After 22 years of providing automotive services to our community and careers to our loyal and hardworking employees, we have decided to hand over the reins to the Hertrich Auto Group. It was a pleasure and we are truly humbled, thank you,” the Porter Auto Group said in a statement.

The Porter locations will now operate under the names Hertrich Nissan of Newark, Hertrich Infiniti of Newark and Hertrich Collision Center of Newark. They are located at 303